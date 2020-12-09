George Rue (1924-2020)

George Richard Rue, age 96 of Bryan, Ohio formerly of Wauseon, Ohio, passed away Monday, December 07, 2020 in Community Hospitals and Wellness Center, Bryan, Ohio. He was born November 25, 1924 in Continental, Ohio to the late Robert A. Rue and Rebecca (Morris) Rue.

He married Gladys W. Schlegel on November 26, 1952 and she survives. George was employed with Lugbill’s, M.E. Miller Tire, Brandt Bros.and Dinner Bell and was a lifelong farmer. He was a Navy Veteran of World War II serving from September 1943 until April 1946 and was stationed on the USS Lloyd DE-209 and escorted a big convoy for the invasion of Normandy.

George was a member of the Emmaus Lutheran Church, Wauseon, Ohio and the Wauseon American Legion where he and his wife lived for over 60 years.

Georges’s hobbies included gardening, some woodworking, and fixing up old bicycles. George’s favorite food was anything that did not bite him first, with his favorite dessert as fruit pies and his favorite colors were red, white and blue. He enjoyed many family vacations and in the Navy he traveled to North Africa, Tunis, Bermuda, Panama, Hawaii, Hong Kong and Shanghai.

Survivors include his wife Gladys, their four children, Robert Rue (Carolyn) of Christiansburg, VA; Willi (Garry) Baker, of Temperance, MI; Linda (Briar) Thornton, of Montpelier, OH; and Dr. Laura (Scott) Blosser, of Wheeling, WV. 13 grandchildren. 24 great-grandchildren. Numerous nieces. nephews and cousins.

George is preceded in death by his parents, siblings, John Henry Rue, Thomas Rue, Elbert Morris Rue and Mary (Rue) Bock.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic, funeral services and interment will be private at Emmaus Lutheran Church, Wauseon, Ohio. Pastor Steve Geske will officiate. Interment will be in Wauseon Union Cemetery. Military honors will be accorded by: Fulton County Honor Guard.

