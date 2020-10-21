Stryker Rotary Club Donates Dictionaries To Local Third Graders

Note – This news story is a free sample from past newspaper editions. Like what you are reading and want news in a timely manner? Please support our family owned, locally operated newspaper by (subscribing today)

The Stryker Rotary Club has been busy supporting community efforts and participating in a fund raiser to assist with the support costs. The club meet for the third time in person on Tuesday evening. The current plan is to continue meeting in person at the Methodist Church where social distancing is practiced, and the next scheduled meeting is October 20th.

Funding raising results were discussed from the doughnut sales; a blessing of good weather and wonderful community support made the fund raiser successful. Emily Hankins has made the decision to enroll in training to serve as an EMT, and the club voted to assist her by offsetting a portion of the instruction costs.

Each year the Stryker Rotary Club provides dictionaries for the third-grade class. The COVID-19 virus modified the delivery process as the presentation was done by the school administration. This picture shows all the class members holding their dictionary. The club feels honored to support the learning process of our local children.