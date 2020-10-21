FCCC Students Participate In Drug Free Clubs Of America

Note – This news story is a free sample from past newspaper editions. Like what you are reading and want news in a timely manner? Please support our family owned, locally operated newspaper by (subscribing today)

This is the third year Four County Career Center is participating in Drug Free Clubs of America which was created to help students make wise choices. As the school works to prepare the workforce of the four county area, the issue of being drug-free is especially relevant to us and the employers in the area. The Career Center is teamed up with Promedica Defiance Regional Hospital for all of the drug testing.

Students choose to join voluntarily and become members by paying a membership fee and passing a 12 panel drug test. Over 135 students have signed up so far this school year. Everything is kept confidential and when students pass, they are given a photo ID membership card earning them rewards and privileges at school and rewards in the community.

Drug Free Clubs of America is funded through corporate or individual sponsorships. For more information on how to donate, contact Four County Career Center at 419-267-2237. We appreciate new sponsors and are proud of the students for “Making the Right Choice Easy!”

WAUSEON REWARDS … Shown above receiving rewards for joining Drug Free Clubs of America is (LEFT TO RIGHT) Heather McGowan, Drug Free Clubs of America Program Director; Shaelynn Pichette (Wauseon) Cosmetology; and Karlee Badenhop, Job Placement/Workforce Development Coordinator. (PHOTOS PROVIDED)

STRYKER REWARDS … Shown above receiving rewards for joining Drug Free Clubs of America is (LEFT TO RIGHT) Heather McGowan, Drug Free Clubs of America Program Director; Annaleise Campbell (Stryker) Medical Office Technologies; and Karlee Badenhop, Job Placement/Workforce Development Coordinator.

DELTA REWARDS … Shown above receiving rewards for joining Drug Free Clubs of America is (LEFT TO RIGHT) Heather McGowan, Drug Free Clubs of America Program Director; Shawn McCullough (Delta) Mechanical Systems & Piping; and Karlee Badenhop, Job Placement/Workforce Development Coordinator.