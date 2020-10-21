FCCC Inducts Students Into National Technical Honor Society

Note – This news story is a free sample from past newspaper editions. Like what you are reading and want news in a timely manner? Please support our family owned, locally operated newspaper by (subscribing today)

Twenty-four Four County Career Center students were inducted into career education’s most prestigious organization, the National Technical Honor Society (NTHS), during a ceremony recently held at the Career Center.

To be considered for membership, students must have a 3.6 GPA or higher during enrollment at Four County Career Center, 95% attendance, and excellent disciplinary record. The National Technical Honor Society is America’s foremost scholastic honor for excellence in work force education recognizing the scholastic excellence of career center students. The society has over 1,500 chapters worldwide.

During the ceremony, Sarah French led the group in a moment of reflection and students were presented with an NTHS Certificate. Advisors for the Four County NTHS are English instructor, Matthew Zwyer and Dean of Students, David DeLano.

Members inducted include (FRONT – LEFT TO RIGHT) Lawrence Spieth (North Central) Computer Programming & Game Design; Madison Dowalter (Montpelier) Visual Art & Design; Emily Hines (Archbold) Exercise Science & Sports Medicine; Alexis Miller-Gutierrez (Archbold) Veterinarian Assistant; Hannah Cherry (Napoleon) Visual Art & Design; Daisy Jack (Bryan) Early Childhood Education; Laila Perez Aguilar (Archbold) Carpentry; Sierra Schultheis (Napoleon) Early Childhood Education; (BACK – LEFT TO RIGHT) Nathan Brubaker (Napoleon) Computer Networking & Cybersecurity; Gabriel Smith (Hicksville) Law Enforcement & Security Tactics; Jay Bennett (Hicksville) Visual Art & Design; Jayce Brubaker (Napoleon) Computer Networking & Cybersecurity; Sarah French (Napoleon) Health Careers; Cheznie Keber (Tinora) Early Childhood Education; Isaac Funes (Bryan) Computer Programming & Game Design; Jacob Washington (Bryan) Computer Programming & Game Design; and Austin Tomaszewski (Bryan) Specialized Mechatronics & Robotics Technology. Absent from the photo are Sara Benoit (Delta) Visual Art & Design; Jocelyn Eash (Napoleon) Health Careers; Jasmine Fulton (Napoleon) Health Careers; Taylor Harter (Tinora) Early Childhood Education; Matthew Pace (Delta) Specialized Mechatronics & Robotics Technology; Allison Rice (Napoleon) Early Childhood Education; and McKenna Wendorf (Hilltop) Health Careers.