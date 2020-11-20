Stryker Rotary Meets With District Governor Keith Hodkinson

The Stryker Rotary Club had planned to meet in person with District Governor Hodkinson at their regular meeting this week. The resurgence of COVID-19 caused the club to move to plan “B”, and conduct a virtual meeting on Zoom. Ten members attended the virtual meeting where District Governor Hodkinson encouraged each member to get involved in helping people.

The opportunities to assist are almost endless, both locally and abroad. The rewards for that assistance are difficult to measure because they come in the form of self-gratification. Helping those who need assistance always provides a great benefit to both the giver and the receiver. District Governor Hodkinson has taken the opportunity to serve on several aid projects abroad, and said even in those cases where language differences provide some challenges, the communication of appreciation is always loud and clear. He encouraged members to attend district functions where we can all get a better understanding of Rotary’s international projects.

While the challenges surrounding Covid 19 effected many planned events during his tenure he expressed real encouragement at the participation of the 2 for 1 grant offered to assist with costs of projects surrounding the pandemic. Forty-seven grant applications have been submitted by clubs around the area, and he believes this is a record response to any grant application process. District Governor Hodkinson thanked the club for all the activity and assistance the Stryker Club provides.