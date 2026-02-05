Stryker Rotary Members Witness Hands-On Learning In Expanded School Facilities

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

TOURING FACILITIES … Pictured are club members who attended the tour, as well as Mr. Arnos and Mr. Johnson, who provided the tour.

PRESS RELEASE – The Stryker Rotary held its regular meeting at Stryker Local Schools, where members toured all of the newly added spaces in the facility, including both Ag Tech areas. During the tour, the club learned about the impressive opportunities available to Stryker students.

Members observed the technology students use daily—resources and experiences that begin in kindergarten and continue throughout their education at Stryker.

Kindergarten through seventh grade students will soon move into a nearly completed lab, providing ample space for hands-on projects and learning.

This program equips students with the technology needed to take an idea, program equipment, and create projects using a variety of state-of-the-art tools, including 3D printers.

Mr. Freshour teaches this age group, providing foundational skills for independent projects. The facility’s resources allow each student to work on different projects simultaneously.

Students in grades 8 through 12 have access to a separate area for larger and more complex projects. Mr. Arnos guided the club through this expanded space, showcasing equipment and current student projects. By learning the basics early, students are well-prepared to tackle more advanced work as they progress.

Mr. Arnos also shared that he is currently collaborating with 117 businesses supporting the program in various ways.

Additionally, students take on projects provided by community members, which vary in complexity and time required for completion. Every day, students engage in problem-solving as they complete their projects.