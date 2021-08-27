Stryker Rotary Views Woodworking Projects

Scott Grisier displayed and told the club about his hobbies, including fine wood working, making jewelry, and metal working.

Scott became interested in wood working as a child and started in a shop that was in the basement of his family home. He expanded his knowledge by turning wood on a lathe in his own home.

The projects Scott displayed included very intricate and detailed craftsmanship. Scott removed a necklace he was wearing that he had made by drawing silver to a wire, shaping the wire into links and lacing those links.

The necklace was made to display a cross that had been given to him by his father. Many of the projects he has done are for a specific application such as the wooden rack made to display flint lock collectable handguns. He also displayed several walking sticks.

He often chooses wood and other materials that have a special meaning or come from a special place. Scott spoke as a guest of his father and Stryker Rotarian, Fred Grisier.