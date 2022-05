STUDENTS OF THE MONTH … This year Mr. Schultz has decided to elect a student of the month from each grade. Pictured above are the May Students of the Month with the core value for May being “Dedication”. From left to right: Chloe Littin-Senior; Gabrielle Ramon Junior; Oliviah Clingaman and Michael Donovan-Sophomores; Garret Moser-Freshman; Andrew Batterson-Eighth Grade; Samuel Gonzalez-Seventh Grade. (PHOTO PROVIDED)