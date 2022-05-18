Four County Holds 7th Annual Job & Career Fair

CAREER SEARCH … The 7th Annual Job & Career Fair was recently held at Four County Career Center with over 50 area employers on hand for students to meet with. Over 700 students had the chance to discuss their career options with local businesses and see what opportunities were available to them. Shown speaking with Kari Dominique, Human Resources Director from Fairlawn Retirement Community in Archbold are Health Careers students Madalyn Herman (Bryan) and Holly Jermeay (Hilltop). Karlee Badenhop, Workforce Development Coordinator, made the arrangements for the event. (PHOTO PROVIDED)