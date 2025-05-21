Stryker Students Dive Into Medicine At UT Health Science Center

(PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

MEDICAL TOUR … On Friday, May 9th Stryker juniors and seniors interested in health related careers visited the University of Toledo Health Science Center. They were able to do some hands-on-learning in UT’s simulation center, learning CPR, intubation, and laparoscopic surgery. They also learned from the College of Pharmacy more about diabetes and how to administer insulin injections. They were then taken on a guided tour of the gross anatomy and plastination museum by a medical student from the College of Medicine. This day was made possible by the Bryan Area Health Education Center. Thanks to the University of Toledo and BAHEC for a fun day of learning! Pictured on their tour are: Front – Grace Froelich, Abby Oberlin, Tayegen Deming, Reiss Creighton, Ally Ruffer, Raegan Myers, Dani Cheeseman. Back – Geordie Gonzalez, Will Donovan, Jacob Myers, Daniel Donovan, Sully Stantz, Eli Capps, Rustin Nafziger.