Stryker Seniors Receive Bryan Area Foundation Scholarships

SCHOLARSHIP WINNERS … Congratulations to Stryker High School seniors Daniel Donovan (middle) and Garret Moser (right) for receiving scholarships from the Bryan Area Foundation. Daniel, who will attend Defiance College, received the Donald L. and Martha M. Juillard Scholarship for $2,500. Garret, who will attend Northwest State Community College, received $1,000 from the Robert E. Willis and Elizabeth L. Willis Scholarship. Pictured on the left presenting them with their scholarships is Bryan Area Foundation President/CEO Amy Miller.