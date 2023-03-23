STRYKER VILLAGE COUNCIL: Council Honors Police Chief Steve Schlosser’s Retirement

RETIREMENT CELEBRATION … Pictured, left to right, are West Unity Police Chief J.R. Jones, New Stryker Police Chief Steve Mendez, retiring Stryker Police Chief Steve Schlosser, Edon Police Chief Tom Szymczak, Montpelier Police Chief Dan McGee and Bryan Police Chief Greg Ruskey. Most of the Williams County police chiefs gathered at the Stryker Village Council meeting to celebrate Stryker Police Chief Schlosser. Schlosser served in the police force for 22 years, including four years in Montpelier. Schlosser served on the Stryker police force for 5 years and 13 years as the Stryker police chief. (PHOTO BY DANIEL COOLEY, STAFF)

By: Daniel Cooley

The Village of Stryker council meeting began with a judiciary meeting first, at 5:30 p.m., on March 20. Judiciary embers attending the meeting were Nick Wlasiuk, Sean Ingram and Rachel Garcia.

Members discussed the policy of motorized vehicles on sidewalks and streets, involving codified ordinances 371 and 373.