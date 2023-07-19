STRYKER VILLAGE COUNCIL: First Reading Of New Contract With Archbold Refuse Service Approved

By: Daniel Cooley

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

The Stryker village council meeting, held on July 17, began with a prayer from Tim Martin, of the Stryker Baptist Church.

Army veteran Roger Wieland then led village council in the Pledge of Allegiance. Five council members, Dave Benner, Vicki Cameron, Nick Wlasiuk, Sean Ingram and Rachel Garcia, were in attendance.

First, Kyle Brigle, Chief of Williams County EMS, spoke. Brigle said that EMS is on pace for 5,500 or more runs for the year.

The problem is that when multiple calls come in at once, there are times when only one squad is covering the entire county. In the works is the possibility of putting another full-time ambulance service in West Unity.

What Brigle discussed, then, is what a proposed 3.5 mill levy for EMS would do. This would support current operations and expand coverage to better serve the entire county and with it, improve response times. In turn, the cost for an owner of a $100,000 house would amount to $10 per month, or less than 35 cents per day.

Also, if the levy is approved, insurance coverage for county residents would be accepted as paid in full. For more information, contact friendsofWCEMS@gmail.com.

Next, village council approved both the minutes from the previous June 20 meeting and the finance report given by fiscal officer Beth Rediger. Council also approved the minutes from the June 20 judiciary meeting.

The judiciary committee of Benner, Wlasiuk, Garcia, and Ingram met before the regular July 17 council meeting at 5 p.m.

The committee looked for changes to Ordinance 303.10 and Ordinance 543.06. Their possible changes will be passed on to solicitor Kevin Whitlock to see if the changes can take place.

In Ordinance 303.10, in the title, the committee wanted to change private property to private commercial property. Then in line three, the committee wanted to remove the word uncovered, followed by changing 72 hours to 14 days.

Then in the next to last line of the ordinance, the committee wanted to add that the ordinance should be a minor misdemeanor.

In the last line of Ordinance 543.06, the committee wanted to remove the entire last paragraph and make the fine the cost of restitution and a minor misdemeanor.

Next, it was announced that the Stryker Homecoming will take place on August 5, from noon to 7 p.m., including a party in the Springfield Township Park.

The day will start with a parade at noon, at Ellis Street. Park activities will start at the conclusion of the parade. For more information, see 2023 Stryker Homecoming on Facebook.

Next, council approved the final reading of Resolution 5-2023-03, accepting the rates set by the budget committee.

With a new contract with Archbold Refuse Service (ARS) coming up, Michele Ryder with ARS spoke.

Ryder mentioned that the Village of Stryker was just shy of collecting 70 tons, with each household averaging 1/2 of a ton.

Ryder stated that those were really good numbers for a village the size of Stryker. She said that the community also handles the rules of clean recycling very well.

Council then approved the first reading of Resolution 7-2023-06, authorizing the village administrator to enter into a refuse and recycling contract, with ARS.

The contract with ARS includes weekly refuse and every other week recycling collection and monthly collection of one large item.

Weekly pickup will be on Friday, except for major holidays. Pickup would then take place on the next day of the week.

Only residents of the village are eligible. The contract with ARS will begin on October 1, 2023 and will run for three years.

Next, Village Administrator Alan Riegsecker reported that there will be spot patching on Mulberry, Pleasant and Vine streets and chip sealing, later.

Riegsecker also stated that the Christmas contract has been renewed and some of the village Christmas decorations will be put on the flagpole.

He also said that the Johnson Avenue water line project will take place in September and the road will not be closed.

Rediger reported that she met with Representative Hoops about the upcoming voting issue. She also met with the auditor, and she said everything is good thus far.

Stryker Chief of Police Steven Mendez reported that Stryker officers attended the Williams County Prosecutors Office Law Enforcement Seminar.

Also, Mendez participated in the Park with the Police event at the Bryan Imagination Station Park. He stated that there were numerous activities for kids and their families to meet local law enforcement. He also was with K-9 Titan to perform a K-9 demonstration.

Mendez also stated that his unit has been asked to help with security for the Girl Named Tom concert, where 8,000-9,000 people are expected to attend.

Next, Cameron reported that she received a quote for a dog run, which she said was too high, so she is still looking. In addition, she has received three quotes regarding dredging of the Tiffin River.

Mayor Joey Beck announced that Fall Fest will take place on October 28, the same day as Trick-Or-Treat. Monster Trucks, Bar-B-Que and a Lemonade Stand have been confirmed, thus far.

Riegsecker stated that Wes White of the wastewater department, is retiring, after 25 years in Stryker. His last day will be August 31 and they will be looking for applications, in order to fill the slot.

With no other business, the meeting was adjourned.

Dan can be reached at publisher@thevillagereporter.com