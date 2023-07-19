BRYAN CITY COUNCIL Will Bryan Legalize Golf Carts? More Conversations To Be Held

By: Anna Wozniak

The Bryan City Council began their meeting with the pledge of allegiance and the approval of the minutes from the June 20, 2023 meeting.

Caleb Weber of Center Ridge Road then addressed council to bring up concerns over vehicle speeds on Downing Drive and discuss legalizing golf carts within the city with stipulations.

The clerk / treasurer’s report was then accepted as presented before an ordinance declaring an emergency, suspending the rules, and then approving appropriations allocating donations for the recent concert series and grants that have historically been available for probation services.

The next ordinance granted an easement to Ohio Gas Company for gas pipeline installation for a new connector line from Lynn Street to Beech Street on West Wilson Street.

The next ordinance approved a bargaining agreement between the city and the International Union of Police Associations.

Then approved was an ordinance amending residence requirements for employees to include other municipalities before a resolution accepting the employee health insurance premium until August 31 of 2024 was declared an emergency and approved.

Then accepted was an annual donation from the Bryan Fraternal Order of Eagles for $1,200 before a revolving loan fund was established for the Saunders Theater Group for the purchase of 144 South Lynn Street.

The police department was then given permission to test for new dispatch and patrol officers.

The fire department was then given permission to test for new firefighters before two building permits were issued: one for Spangler Candy Company’s downtown renovation, a 1.2 million-dollar investment, and another for Insane Image for a $22,000 project.

A hearing was then waived on a liquor permit for Blueberry before Council entered into an executive session with the Bryan Board of Public Affairs to discuss the acquisition of property and the employment and compensation of a public employee.

Lastly, council thanked the Eagles for their donation, Mr. Weber for his contributions, and employees of the city for their hard work.

