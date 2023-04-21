STRYKER VILLAGE COUNCIL: Officials Greet WEDCO Director; Large Trash Pickup Day Established

GOING OVER REPORT … Stryker Village Council is shown discussing the village administrator's report. (PHOTO BY ANNA WOZNIAK, STAFF)

By: Anna Wozniak

The April 17, 2023 Stryker Village Council meeting began at 6 p.m. with a prayer led by Matt Weaver and the pledge of allegiance led by Army veteran Bob Davis.

Roll call was then taken, and present were Council President Vicki Camron, Dave Brenner, Nick Wlasiuk, Rachel Garcia, Sean Ingram, and Derrick Potter.