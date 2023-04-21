BRYAN CITY COUNCIL: Council Accepts Resignation Of Former Mayor Doug Johnson

RESIGNATION … Council accepted the resignation of former Bryan Mayor Doug Johnson as he stepped down from his position on the Planning and Zoning Board. (PHOTO PROVIDED)

By: Anna Wozniak

The Bryan City Council met April 17, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. They began with the pledge of allegiance. Council President Richard Hupe opened the meeting, with Councilors F. John Betts, Judith Yahraus, Mary Leatherman, and Jim Kozumplik present. Also attending were Mayor Carrie Schlade and Clerk / Treasurer Laura Rode.