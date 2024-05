In honor of mothers who love unconditionally First Baptist Church of Stryker is inviting area ladies and their girl’s 3rd grade and up to a dinner May 10th at 6:30PM. Men of the church will be doing the cooking and serving.

A speaker from Simply Scriptures, Sheryl Aeschliman, will be speaking. There will be a dinner and activities downstairs for the you girls during that time.

To register phone the church at 419-682-3551 or notify pastortim@fbcstryker.org.