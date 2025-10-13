Stryker’s Neal & Mary Sullivan Celebrate 60th Wedding Anniversary

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

SIXTY YEARS … Neal and Mary Sullivan of Stryker celebrated 60 years in marriage August 21, 2025. Neal began farming upon graduating from Stryker High School in 1963, and shortly after their marriage in 1965 they bought their first farm and have been part of the Stryker community ever since. He later was employed by Sauder Woodworking also. Neal served in the US Army 1968-70, completing a tour of duty in Vietnam. They have been blessed with four children, Kelly (Ted) Brown, Karla (Bill) Lambert, Beth (Andrew) Troyer, Shawn Sullivan and partner Brad Hatland, and seven grandchildren. After the children were all in school, Mary returned to work, first at Living Word Church, then in Human Resources at Aro Corporation and Chase Brass & Copper, from where she retired. Their anniversary was happily celebrated with a weekend of activities with all of their family home together, ending with an Open House and a dinner for family and friends on Saturday, August 16 at their home near Stryker.