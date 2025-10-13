Window World Toledo To Install New Windows At H.O.O.V.E.S. In Swanton

PRESS RELEASE – Window World is proud to announce its partnership with H.O.O.V.E.S. (Healing Our Veterans through Equine Assisted Services), a non-profit organization dedicated to helping veterans heal from the invisible scars of war.

In mid-October, Window World will be installing brand-new energy-efficient windows at the HOOVES facility in Swanton, Ohio, further supporting their mission of providing a safe and welcoming environment for veterans on their journey of healing.

For years, H.O.O.V.E.S. has empowered veterans to transform their post-traumatic stress into Post-Traumatic Growth by combining equine-assisted therapy with a proven peer-to-peer mentorship model. The organization’s ranch serves as a sanctuary for service members and their families, offering hope, healing, and community.

“Window World has always been committed to giving back to the communities we serve, especially when it comes to supporting veterans and their families,” said Pat Moran, Owner of Window World.

“H.O.O.V.E.S. does incredible work in helping those who served our country find peace and healing, and we are honored to contribute in a meaningful way by enhancing their facility with new windows.”

The installation project will provide H.O.O.V.E.S. with durable, high-quality, and energy-efficient windows that will improve comfort and efficiency for both staff and veterans visiting the facility.

Founder of H.O.O.V.E.S., Amanda Held says, “At H.O.O.V.E.S., our mission is to create a safe and healing space where veterans can transform struggle into strength.

“This gift from Window World enhances our facility and reminds every veteran who visits that they are valued, seen, and supported. We are truly grateful for Window World’s commitment to our nation’s heroes.”

This project reflects Window World’s ongoing commitment to community impact, particularly through veteran-focused initiatives such as America’s VetDogs and Operation Warrior Wishes.