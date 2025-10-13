Kaptur Applauds Federal Award For Legal Aid To Combat Veteran Homelessness

PRESS RELEASE – Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur (OH-09) has announced that Legal Aid of Western Ohio has been awarded a major federal grant through the Department of Veterans Affairs’ Legal Services for Homeless Veterans and Veterans At-Risk for Homelessness program.

The $500,000 award will strengthen Legal Aid’s capacity to deliver life-changing legal services to Veterans in Northwest Ohio who are experiencing homelessness or are at risk of losing stable housing.

Congresswoman Kaptur fought to secure this critical funding prior to the Republican-led government shutdown, and is fighting to reopen government so this funding can be implemented swiftly to help veterans across Northwest Ohio.

“Northwest Ohio is home to a proud community of Veterans, and we must never allow those who served our nation in uniform to fall through the cracks,” said Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur (OH-09).

“When a Veteran avoids eviction, secures their benefits, or resolves a legal obstacle, it is a victory for them, their family, and our entire community. I am deeply proud to celebrate Legal Aid of Western Ohio’s leadership and commitment to those who served.”

Legal Aid of Western Ohio has long provided critical legal assistance to low-income residents across the region. With this recognition, the organization will expand its reach to serve even more Veterans—offering them a fighting chance to overcome legal challenges that often stand in the way of housing, family reunification, and self-sufficiency.

The LSV-H grant program is part of VA’s broader effort to end Veteran homelessness nationwide. This is part of $84 Million in awards nationwide including $42 Million in grants which will cover legal services and another $42 Million in grants will go toward case management services to improve housing retention for Veterans who are at risk of becoming homeless or who were previously homeless and are transitioning to permanent housing.