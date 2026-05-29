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Summer Fun Guide (May 2026)

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The Village Reporter’s Summer Fun Guide is your go-to resource for making the most of the season in Northwest Ohio. From simple crafts using household items to the best backyard games for your next gathering, and from fishing and camping traditions to local events worth circling on your calendar — this special section has something for every family. Don’t miss details on the 5th Annual Party in the Park in Metamora (June 12-14) and Barney Oldfield Day in Fulton County (June 20).

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