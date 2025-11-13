Support Africa At Wauseon Crossroads Church This GivingTuesday

PRESS RELEASE – This GivingTuesday, the Africa Church Planting Initiative (ACPI) invites you to an evening of generosity and inspiration as we support three impactful African ministries.

Join us for a plated dinner, presentations from each organization, and an opportunity to give to any or all of the causes God places on your heart.

It’s sure to be a meaningful evening of sharing, supporting, and celebrating how God is transforming lives in a sometimes dark world.

For the past three years, ACPI has participated in GivingTuesday as part of our mission to empower indigenous leaders to plant sustainable, reproducing churches across southern Africa. Since our beginning in Wauseon, Ohio, God has allowed us to help plant nearly 70 churches in 7 countries.

This year’s GivingTuesday Africa event will also feature two incredible partners:

-Home of Hope Murombedzi – an orphanage providing care and education for vulnerable children.

-Village Project Africa – a school that empowers widows, provides farming education, and offers healthcare for students, staff, and villagers.

“God touched my heart back in 2018 on a visit to Africa as we began this adventure to establish a non-profit to support this worthy cause.

“The stories have been writing themselves ever since. God has a plan for us to reach these rural areas of Africa through our church plants.” — Pastor Matt Boyers, Executive Director

Event Details

Date: Tuesday, December 2 6:.00 PM

Location: Crossroads Church, Wauseon, Ohio

Register: acpi.church/givingtuesday

If you’re unable to attend but would still like to support these ministries, you can give securely online at acpi.church/give.

Together, we can share the gospel and spread God’s love to thousands across southern Africa.