Suspect In Custody Following Delta State Bank Robbery

By: Jacob Kessler

A suspect is in custody following the bank robbery that took place in Delta on February 16th.

According to the Delta Police Department, the male suspect named Gage Daniel was taken into custody on February 24th by the FBI Northwest Ohio Safe Streets Task Force, Findlay Police Department and Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.

Findlay Police Department SWAT units entered a residence in Findlay, Ohio and found Mr. Daniel and subsequently arrested him in connection to five bank robberies in Northwest Ohio dating back to December 31st, 2022.

The following robbery incidences are listed under a criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court, Northern District of Ohio.

December 31st, 2022, at the Premier Bank in Arlington, Ohio (Hancock County). February 2nd, 2023, at the Old Fort Bank in Bettsville, Ohio (Seneca County). February 10th, 2023, at the First National Bank of Sycamore in McCutchenville, Ohio (Wyandot County. The robbery listed for McCutchenville was listed as attempted.

Continuing on to February 11th, 2023, at the Union Bank Co. in Kalida, Ohio (Putnam County). Finally, the incident in Delta on February 16th, 2023, at the State Bank and Trust Company.

The arrest follows a lengthy joint investigation involving multiple agencies to include the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, Findlay Police Department, Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, Kalida Police Department, Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, Delta Police Department, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Daniel is currently in custody pending a detention hearing on Friday.

Jacob can be reached at jacob@thevillagereporter.com