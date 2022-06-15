Swanton 2022 Fireworks Fest To Be Held At Memorial Park

Facebook

(PRESS RELEASE) SWANTON, OH- After moving the show, from Swanton High School, discussions began with Faith Lutheran to allow use of a portion of their property for the show.

The Village understands Faith Lutheran’s reasons for allowing only a certain portion of their property for use. As time went on, it became apparent that said location permitted for use would not work to shoot off the existing show.

Therefore, the Village has chosen Memorial Park as the site of the 2022 Fireworks Fest. American Fireworks will shoot off the fantastic show from the upper parking lot.

The diagram showing the layout of Memorial Park, on the day of the event, will provide more details on parking, seating, vendors, and more.

Handicapped parking will be at Software Solutions and Fessenden Hardware.

Vendor priority parking will be available at the Swanton Local Schools Bus Garage with non-handicapped and non-vendor parking at All Spray, McNeill Chevrolet, Believe Dental, Eastern District Court, Swanton Middle School, South Street by the WRRF, and on the ball diamond by The Spirit of the American Doughboy Statue.

Visitors will access the seating areas through various marked access spots.