Swanton Administration Moves Forward Following Fire

By: Jesse Davis

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jesse@thevillagereporter.com

The Village of Swanton has continued to make strides toward normal operation since its offices were damaged in a fire several days ago.

The police department offices were completely destroyed in the fire, with part of the administrative offices also suffering some fire as well as smoke and water damage.

According to a social media release from village the administration on Friday, Soaring Software Solutions, the Ohio Department of Transportation, and the Fulton County Health Department each donated desks, and a temporary office space at 1 Turtle Creek, Suite E, has officially been secured.

“With everything moving forward, we anticipate being close to full operations by Wednesday of next week,” the post stated.

It also stated utility billing is back online, and users can also pay using the automated call-in system at (877)493-5091 or by using the drive-up dropbox, which has been relocated outside the temporary office.

The post further noted that there will be no water shutoffs this month due to the cold temperatures forecasted for this week along with the office not yet being in full operation.

A post made on Thursday noted a possible delay in utility billing of at least a week. No late fees would be applied during the delay and accounts already past due prior to the fire would be worked through individually once the village is again fully operational.

On Thursday, Mayor Neil Toeppe issued a statement praising village staff for their response.

“Due to the quick and professional response of the village administrator leading the village departments in a coordinated response, within 24 hours of the fire in the municipal building all operations (except water billing and other administrative tasks) are up and functioning,” Toeppe wrote in a Facebook post. “The administrator, fiscal Officer, and the police department are fully functional.”

He wrote the village had received a donation of desks and other related items, a restoration company (Cousino Restoration and Environmental) was working to clean what equipment could be saved, limited internet and phone service had been reestablished, and a report from the adjuster was in process.

Toeppe pointed out that critical services were all functioning.