Swanton Chamber Block Party Kicks Off Third Summer Of Fun

FAMILY FUN … There was plenty for those with families to do at the Swanton Chamber’s Block Party this June. Mini golf, corn hole, bounce houses and more were onsite for everyone.

CROWD … Hundreds came out to this year’s June date for the 3rd annual Swanton Chamber Block Party.

(PHOTOS BY JACOB KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

BAND … Live music performed by Shane Piasecki filled the air during the Swanton Chamber’s Block...