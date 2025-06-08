Representative Hoops Supports Increase To Penalties Against Human Trafficking

PRESS RELEASE – State Representative Jim Hoops (R-Napoleon) supported the Ohio House’s passage of the Human Trafficking Prevention Act last week, legislation to increase criminal penalties for human trafficking, kidnapping and abduction.

Ohio has one of the highest numbers of reported cases of human trafficking in the nation, with a majority of those cases involving sex trafficking.

Currently, Ohio law only allows for a prison term between 10 to 15 years for a person who has been convicted of human trafficking.

“This legislation will protect our most vulnerable children,” said Hoops. The Human Trafficking Prevention Act will expand penalties for human trafficking from 10-15 years in prison to a minimum of 15 years.

This legislation will also provide protections for victims who are under the age of 18 or developmentally disabled by increasing sentences to 25 years to life in prison.

House Bill 47 passed the House and now will head to the Ohio Senate for further consideration.