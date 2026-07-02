Swanton, Delta Drivers Among Five Vehicles In Lucas County Crash

TOLEDO – The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a serious injury crash that occurred on July 1, 2026, at approximately 1:08 p.m.

The crash occurred on State Route 2 approximately one-half mile west of Albon Road in Springfield Township, Lucas County.

William S. Peniston, 61, of Walton, Kentucky, was driving a 2002 Peterbilt commercial semi eastbound on State Route 2 when the commercial semi traveled left of center.

He traveled into the westbound lanes and struck a 2016 Toyota Camry operated by Deborah A. Walters, 56, of Toledo, Ohio. Walters’ vehicle was then struck by a westbound 2017 Chevrolet flatbed pickup truck. Peniston’s commercial semi then struck a 2019 Chrysler Pacifica operated by Joseph W. Hall, 68, of Swanton, Ohio.

Peniston’s commercial semi then struck a 2019 Ford Ranger operated by Kenneth Stout Jr., 75, of Delta, Ohio. Peniston’s commercial semi then went off the north side of the roadway and overturned.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office, Springfield Township Fire & EMS and Monclova Township Fire & EMS. The crash remains under investigation.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds motorists to always wear their safety belts, and to never drive impaired or distracted.