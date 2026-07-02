Hilltop Class Of 1976 Celebrates 50th Reunion

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER
50TH REUNION … Members of the Hilltop High School class of 1976 celebrated their 50th reunion on June 6 at Stoney Ridge Winery. Pictured, back row, from left: Steve Eisel, Doug Durliat, Bob Short, Ron Eisel, Brian Ogden, Tom Stotz, Julie Geesey Gallaway, Bill Bell, Joe Pierce, Toby Hancock, Jim Hamilton (who did not graduate with the class but was with the class in elementary school) and Jim Mansfield. Front row, from left: Roger Layman, Amy Patten Siegel, Anne Stark Gonzales, Sandy Hornung Kleman, Suzanne Gase Marlow, Sarah Smith Hug, Carol Chester Nofziger, Jeanette Green Pacholski and Julie Westfall Smith. Also in attendance, but not pictured, were teachers Jim Hutchinson, Linda Essex, Mick Belcher, Carol Nowak and Bill Culbertson.