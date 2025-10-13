Swanton High School Crowns 2025 Homecoming King & Queen

FRESHMAN … Logan Partin walks onto the field with his parents, James and Ashley Partin, during Swanton High School’s 2025 Homecoming ceremony.

FRESHMAN … Dixie Anderson is escorted by Ashley Biere and James Anderson as she makes her way onto the field for the freshman court presentation.

SOPHOMORE … Gavin Voight walks with his parents, Melanie and Rob Voight, during the sophomore portion of the Homecoming ceremony.

...