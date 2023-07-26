Swanton Local Schools Announce Launch Of Bold New Immersive Experience

Swanton, Ohio – A consortium has formed out of the necessity to help our young people understand how they can achieve their dreams right here in the NW Ohio region.

Building on the very successful culture shift at Swanton Local Schools around workforce readiness, the Swanton Parents Club has funded an immersive experience that will connect our middle school students directly with local businesses through an interactive mural painted on the expansive wall in the Middle School Career Center.

Nationally recognized muralist Dave Rickerd has been commissioned to create the interactive experience which will be revealed during open house to kick off the exciting new school year on August 15th from 6-6:30.

The mural painted on in the Career Center includes 200 area businesses as you face west from the Lucas/Fulton County line. The interactive mural will include a QR code.

Upon scanning the code, an electronic replica of the mural will appear on your device. Each business will be a hot link.

Tap it and you immediately are immersed in that company’s customized experience created to reach our young people while they’re still in middle school.

It’s clear that if our young people are more exposed to opportunities right in their own backyard, we will keep our best and brightest right here in our region.

Remote users will enjoy the same experience through the solution provided by NwOESC IT web team.

Embedded in the mural are “There’s no place home” images as a fun way to remind our young people about the great opportunities that await them right here in our region when they graduate from High School or College.

The new consortium formed organically immediately after the Swanton Parents Club announced their decision to fund the mural.

Instead of requesting donations from our very generous business partners, we are very pleased to use this as our way of demonstrating that regional Educators and Community Members are stepping up in a big way to do more than their fair share to help solve the workforce dilemma.

The Fulton County Economic Dev Corp Office immediately began to actively assist as well as the OhioMeansJob office. The NwOESC is funding and hosting the electronic experience behind the QR code.

“I couldn’t be any more excited about how this idea has come to fruition and the impact we will make together to improve how we educate our kids utilizing this novel approach,” said Chris Lake, Swanton Local Schools Superintendent.

“It’s immediately evident as soon as I saw the mural for the first time how many unique career opportunities we have in our region. I’m impressed beyond belief!”, commented Matt Gilroy, FCEDC Director.