Robert “Bob” Hausch (1939-2020)

Robert “Bob” Gene Hausch, age 81, of Stryker, Ohio passed away May 25, 2020 at his home. Prior to his retirement, Bob worked at La Choy in Archbold for 44 years.

Bob was a larger than life character who never met a stranger. Bob was born March 30, 1939 in Archbold, the son of Conrad and Aretha (Armstrong) Hausch. Bob was a graduate of Archbold High School. On July 18, 1958, he married Susan Creager, who precedes him in death.

He later married Jane Tucker on May 18, 2013, and she survives. Bob was a member at St. James Lutheran Church, was a Gideon, and a member of the NRA. He also was the treasurer of the Church Women United Thrift Shop in Bryan, Ohio.

He loved to volunteer and was even Volunteer of the Year. He loved garage sales, flea markets, and collecting “merchandise.” Bob was also a proud member of the Tuesday Morning Stryker Old Man Militia.

Surviving Bob is his wife, Jane; daughter, Cindy Hausch-Booth of Alexandria, VA; daughter Brenda (Gene) Harris of Bloomingburg, OH; son, Dave (Teresa) Hausch of West Unity, OH; daughter, Michelle (Steve) Andrews of Bryan, OH; son, Adam Hausch Smith of St. Petersburg, FL; and son, Matthew (Jamie) Hausch of Bryan, OH. He is also survived by eleven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brother, Lawrence (Yvonne) Hausch of West Unity, OH; brother, Fred Hausch of West Unity, OH; and his beloved dog, Sophie.

Preceding Bob in death was his parents; wife, Susan Hausch; sister, Janice Mellon; son-in-law, Herb Booth; and great-grandson, David Hausch III.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, all services will be private at the St. James Lutheran Church with Pastor James Strawn officiating. Interment will follow at the St. James Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that all memorial contributions be made to the St. James Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be offered at www.grisierfh.com. Grisier Funeral Home in Stryker, Ohio has been entrusted with the arrangements.