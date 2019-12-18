Swanton Man Sentenced To Prison For Violating Protection Order

A Swanton man was sentenced on December 17, 2019, in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman.

Joseph Cox, 38, previously pleaded guilty to three counts of Violating a Protection Order and one count of Trespass in a Habitation When a Person is Present or Likely to be Present.

In June and September of 2019, he recklessly violated the terms of a protection order, and he also by force, stealth or deception, trespassed in a permanent habitation.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Cox to a total prison term of 39 months, and ordered him to pay court costs and court-appointed attorney fees.

