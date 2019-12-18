Carol Pollock (1944-2019)

Carol N. Pollock, 75 years, of Bryan, Ohio passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center, Defiance, Ohio. Carol was born January 1, 1944 in Bryan, Ohio, the daughter of the late Oakley and Mildred (Bechtol) Pollock.

She worked at Custom Cleaners as a presser for 39 years, retiring in 2001. Carol attended New Life Worship Center in Bryan. In her free time, she liked to latch hook rugs and play bingo.

Surviving is her sister-in-law, Charlotte Pollock of Napoleon, Ohio; 2 nieces, Cheryl (Terry) Rickels and Kim (Allen) Sonnenberg both of Holgate, Ohio; 9 nephews, John Simmons, David Simmons, Paul Simmons, Tony Pollock, Ted Pollock, Mike Pollock, Charles Pollock, Quincy Pollock and John Pollock, as well as several great nieces and great nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Oakley and Mildred Pollock; two brothers, Harold and Tom Pollock and one sister, Juanita Simmons.

Visitation for Carol N. Pollock will be held Thursday, December 26, 2019 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. in the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Lynn Street Chapel, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan. Funeral services for Carol will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday December 27, 2019 in the Funeral Home with Pastor Ted Pollock, Sr. officiating. Interment will follow in Fountain Grove Cemetery, Bryan.

The family asks those remembering Carol N. Pollock to make memorial contributions to Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center, 6825 State Route 66 North, Defiance, Ohio, 43512.

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com To send flowers to Carol’s family, please visit our floral section.

