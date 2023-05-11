Groundbreaking Held For New Fulton County Senior Center

GROUNDBREAKING … County Administrator Vond Hall, Senior Center Director Sheri Rychener, Fulton County Commissioner Jon Rupp, Fulton County Commissioner Jeff Rupp, and Fulton County Commissioner Joe Short stand on the land where the new Fulton County Senior Center will be built. The group stands together to celebrate a groundbreaking for the project as construction gets underway behind them. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF)

By: Jacob Kessler

A Groundbreaking Ceremony took place for the new Fulton County Senior Center on Tuesday, May 9th.

The new Senior Center is currently under construction beside the Fulton County Health Center campus, behind the Fulton County Behavioral Health Clinic and beside the DaVita Dialysis Center in Wauseon.