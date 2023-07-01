SWANTON SCHOOL BOARD: Board Approves Funding Measures

By: Jesse Davis

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

The Swanton School Board approved a number of measures in preparation for the upcoming school year and beyond at its regular June meeting, many relating to funding.

Among the measures approved was the temporary appropriation of all funds for fiscal year 2024, totaling nearly $22 million. The bulk of it, roughly $17.7 million, is for the general fund, with the next largest amount, just under $1.15 million, going to make bond payments.

Other significant amounts were $650,000 for food service, $632,500 for permanent improvements, and just over $410,000 for elementary and secondary school emergency relief fund.

Permanent appropriations will be approved at the regular September board meeting.

The board also approved placing on the November ballot a continuation of the existing school district income tax levy.

If approved, the levy would remain at the same level of 0.75 percent and take effect January 1, 2025. The levy currently raises approximately $2.3 million each fiscal year.

Donations totaling just under $45,000 were accepted by the board for the baseball/softball field, the Swanton Elementary and Middle School principal accounts, the Swanton High School Leadership Program, the athletic fund, the boys’ and girls’ basketball teams, the football team, the track team, and the cheer team, as well as donations of food and tickets to the Toledo Zoo.

OTHER BUSINESS

The board approved property, fleet, and liability insurance coverage and cyber insurance coverage for fiscal year 2024 for a combined total of $62,986. That compares to $60,528 in fiscal year 2023 and $50,578 for fiscal year 2022.

Swanton Schools Superintendent Chris Lake reported the number of bullying cases investigated and identified as true totaled two at the elementary school, 3 at the middle school, and 14 at the high school.

Lake said that number was a decline from the previous year, although total incidents involving cyberbullying had increased.

Lake also reported to the board that Swanton Middle School Principal Matt Smith had resigned to take a position as the new principal of Fallen Timbers Middle School.

Assistant Principal Leigh Pancoast will be taking over as principal, with her position being filled by one-time Swanton teacher Matt Horen.

The board ended the public portion of the meeting by going into an executive session during which no action was anticipated.

The session follows three special meetings in May and June for three additional executive sessions as well as approving Sheila Horseman as the new board treasurer to serve a term of three years.

Jesse can be reached at jesse@thevillagereporter.com