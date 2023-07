By: Anna Wozniak

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

On Saturday morning Pioneer saw a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at 8 a.m. Employees of the new Dollar Tree / Family Dollar were hard at work getting the location ready for its grand opening on July 1st.

Customers can visit the new store between the hours of 8 a.m. and 10 p.m.

