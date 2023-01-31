Swanton Schools Honor Distinguished Alumni For 2022

INDUCTEES … Ben Gombash (left) and Linda (Novak) Chambers (right) stand following their introductions at the luncheon. They stand holding their plaques that will be put into the Swanton Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF)

By: Jacob Kessler

The Swanton School District congratulated their new inductees on Friday, January 27th. The inductees were selected to be included in the Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame.

The program is put on by both the Swanton Local School District and the Swanton Schools Foundation in order to highlight graduates who have done interesting things in their careers.