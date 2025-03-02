SWANTON VILLAGE COUNCIL: Backyard Chickens To Be Considered In Swanton

(PHOTO BY JESSE DAVIS / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

CHICKEN CHANGES … Swanton resident Shawn McCaughey requests the village consider legalizing the ownership of chickens during the Swanton Village Council meeting Monday night.

By: Jesse Davis

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jesse@thevillagereporter.com

The possibility of allowing ownership of backyard chickens in Swanton village limits will be considered after a resident made an impassioned plea to the Swanton Village Council Monday night.

Village resident Shawn McCaughey said chickens – especially in small numbers around five or six – could easily be kept by residents in enclosed runs that keep them from becoming a nuisance to neighbors.

That limit and enclosure requirement along with a ban on roosters, he said, should be enough for the animals to be allowed.

“I do know that there are chickens in town – I promise you there are – and typically four, five, six chickens, if they’re housed properly, most people would never even know they’re there,” McCaughey said.

Mayor Neil Toeppe agreed to look into the matter, stating that the village would reach back out to McCaughey for his recommendations, check to see what other towns in the area are doing, and then refer it to the Planning Commission for a recommendation to be made to the council, who could then take action after a potential public hearing.

“I ask that you have an open mind and really think about it, because I mean there’s a lot of people that could potentially benefit from it, especially people with larger families where … their kids are eating three dozen eggs a week,” McCaughey said.

LOCAL VETERAN HONORED

Mayor Toeppe took time during his report to celebrate the life of Swanton resident and U.S. Navy veteran Billy R. Chinnis, who died last week at the age of 102.

“Billy graduated from Holland High School in 1940 and soon after answered the call to serve, joining the U.S. Navy in 1942,” Toeppe said.

“His career was spent largely at sea, where he served with honor during World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War. His service took him across the world, from India to China to Italy. His final assignments brought him aboard the USS Toledo and ultimately the USS Oklahoma City.”

During his military service, Chinnis met a U.S. Marine named Theresa Barone, and they were married in December 1952. She preceded him in death in 2022. Chinnis retired from the Navy as a boatswain’s mate first class in 1973.

“Even after turning 100, he could still be found dancing once a week. And true to his disciplined nature, he made a daily visit to the Swanton American Legion, where he enjoyed just one beer,” Toeppe said.

ROAD CONSTRUCTION

Village Administrator Shannon Shulters reported work will resume on the Hallett Avenue phase A project during the week of March 10, weather permitting.

She also reported the surprise discovery of an Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) plan to reconstruct and resurface Waterville-Swanton Road/State Route 64 South this year. The project will include bridge work, which will likely involve road closures.

SALT SHORTAGE

Shulters reported on behalf of the public service department that a fabric building upgrade for the village salt storage is set to be delivered in April, allowing the village to store hundreds of tons of salt and help to avoid shortages like the one this year, caused by the amount of ice that developed in the last month.

So far, the village has used all 50 tons of salt it purchased through Fulton County and has yet to hear back from Morton Salt via ODOT or the Ohio Turnpike regarding requests to purchase more.

OTHER BUSINESS

The council voted on second reading to pass an ordinance putting the same restrictions on sheds on business and industrial properties that already exist on residential properties.

The council voted to pass a resolution authorizing the village administrator to enter into an agreement with Fishbeck for engineering services for improvements to the north pump station at 710 North Main Street.

The next regular meeting of the Swanton Village Council will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, March 10 at 219 Chestnut Street.