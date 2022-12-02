SWANTON VILLAGE COUNCIL: Council Discusses Upcoming Christmas In Swanton

COUNCIL … The Swanton Village Council listens as Mayor Toeppe delivers his report. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF)

By: Jacob Kessler, Staff

The Swanton Village Council held their meeting on Monday, November 28th. The meeting began at 7:01 p.m. with a prayer, the Pledge of Allegiance and a moment of silence.

Council first moved to approve the current meeting’s agenda and previous meetings minutes. Next, with no public wishing to address council, the meeting moved on to committee reports.