SWANTON VILLAGE COUNCIL: Financial Challenges Again Dominate Council Conversation

SHOW ME THE MONEY ... Former Swanton Village Council member Jeff Pilliod questions Mayor Neil Toeppe and current council members about the cost of proposed sewer separation and Water Resource Recovery Facility during Monday's meeting. (PHOTO BY JESSE DAVIS / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

By: Jesse Davis

Two weeks after Swanton Village Council members wrestled with burgeoning project costs, the continued financial status of the village again led discussion, to the detriment of one of those projects.

Finance Director Holden Benfield reported to the council that the village is unable to sustain the fiscal impact of improvements to its Water Resource Recovery Facility at this time.