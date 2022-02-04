Swanton’s Alexis & Olivia Bergman Among 14 Students Inducted To Alpha Chi Honor Society At Grace College

Facebook

Fourteen Grace College juniors and seniors were inducted into the Alpha Chi Honor Society on January 29. These high-achieving students have earned the top 10% of GPAs across all disciplines at Grace. They join nearly 11,000 students inducted annually into Alpha Chi from across the country.

Established in 1922, the national honor society celebrates 100 years of rich history marked by scholarship and service. Grace College is home to one of 300 chapters that spans nearly every state in the nation.

“As faculty, we look forward to this event every year, and this year was extra special for students being inducted on the society’s centenary,” said Dr. Lauren Rich, Alpha Chi faculty sponsor and chair of the Department of Humanities.

“Membership in Alpha Chi is an honor signifying students’ hard work, dedication to learning, and strong character. These are students who have really distinguished themselves in academics throughout their time at Grace.”

At this year’s induction ceremony, Grace College Executive Vice President Dr. Drew Flamm gave the keynote address, and Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Laurie Owen gave the benediction.

Several current Alpha Chi members served as attendants at the ceremony, and many parents and friends were present to celebrate with the inductees.

Newly inducted members of the Grace College Alpha Chi Honor Society are:

Alexis Bergman of Swanton, Ohio, studying accounting; Claire Hershberger of Goshen, Ind., studying psychology; Emily Bradford of Mayfield, Ky., studying psychology; Emma Lingenfelter of Martinsburg, Pa., studying management of information systems and accounting; Emma Slusser of Hebron, Ind., studying psychology; Joseph Sass of Winona Lake, Ind., studying English; Linden Barcus of Poneto, Ind., studying history; Macallister Cheek of Swayzee, Ind., studying accounting; Madeline Knapp of Linden, Iowa, studying counseling and sociology; Maggie Harlan of Mansfield, Ohio, studying English education; Mary Ellen Worden of Auburn, Ind., studying health science; Olivia Bergman of Swanton, Ohio, studying elementary education and mild intervention; Sarah Patalinghug of Greencastle, Pa., studying art and psychology; Savanna Goss of Warsaw, Ind., studying Spanish

The Grace College Alpha Chi chapter is sponsored by the Office of Faith, Learning & Scholarship.