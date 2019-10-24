Swanton’s Haylee Didion Honored By Ohio House For Artwork

RECOGNITION … Swanton BOE President Steve Brehmer presents a Letter of Commendation to Haylee Didion for her award-winning artwork. (PHOTO BY BILL O’CONNELL, STAFF)

By: Bill O’Connell

Swanton High School junior Haylee Didion was recently honored by Representative James M. Hoops and the Ohio House of Representatives with a proclamation on being named the House District 81 winner of the 2019 Ohio House of Representatives Student Art Exhibition.

The proclamation read, in part, “The Student Art Exhibition is sponsored by the Ohio House of Representatives, the Ohio Arts Council, and the Ohio Art Education Association, and your artwork entitled ‘Fish’ has been chosen to be displayed in the lower level Ohio Statehouse connector as part of this year’s event. Clearly, you have established high personal goals and have worked tirelessly to reach your potential, and you can be justifiably proud or your exceptional record of accomplishment.

Your success both in and out of the classroom is an excellent reflection not only on you but on your family, your teachers, your school and your community. The initiative, devotion and hard work you have exhibited in every endeavor will greatly aid you in meeting challenges of the future. Thus, it is with sincere pleasure that we applaud you on your recent achievement and salute you as a fine young Ohioan.”

Haylee also received a commendation from the Swanton Board of Education.

