Symbol Of Christmas On Display At Short’s Trees & Wreaths Near Stryker

Over the past few years, the cute rendition of a little red pick up truck with a Christmas tree in the back has been popping up on Christmas cards, as ornaments and on Christmas dinnerware, as well as on many other items.

This Christmas season, at Short’s Trees and Wreaths, located at 22080 St. Rt. 2, just northeast of Stryker, one can see the real thing! Bruce Short, owner and manager of Shorts, got the truck from his cousin who owns Sundays Market in Pettisville, Ohio, and it seemed natural to put a tree on it and let it be part of the draw to his tree outlet. The entire setting is delightful.