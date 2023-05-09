T-Mobile Opens First Store In Bryan

T-Mobile just announced its newest retail location in Ohio and its first corporate retail store in Bryan. The store opens for business Friday, May 5 and is located on S. Main St. and W. South St. near Taco Bell.

Customers and wireless shoppers in the area will now have convenient access to a local T-Mobile store where they can choose service plans, smartphones, tablets, and accessories that best meet their wireless needs. It’s the first corporate store to support Williams County.

The store will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 12 to 5 p.m.

The Bryan location is part of T-Mobile’s efforts to expand its retail footprint with the addition of new stores in small towns and rural communities across the country.

T-Mobile plans to open 4 stores across the state this year, including Greenville, Eaton and Defiance.

“T-Mobile retail stores offer customers the ease of connecting in-person with our Team of Experts for personalized solutions and the convenience of exploring hands-on with our products and services,” said Jon Freier, President of T-Mobile’s Consumer Group.

“That’s why we continue to expand our retail footprint in both new and existing markets across the U.S. Our retail, care and network teams are excited and ready to serve the great people of Williams County.”

T-Mobile customers get an extra $225 in included benefits every month on the Magenta MAX plan with two or more lines.

For Americans concerned about inflation, having Apple TV+, Netflix, in-flight Wi-Fi, texting and data in 215+ destinations, a year of AAA and Scam Shield protection all included can mean some serious savings.

While others are raising prices, T-Mobile has your back with Price Lock, guaranteeing that we won’t raise the price of your talk, text and data.

In addition to the company’s 4G LTE network, T-Mobile is building out the largest, fastest and most awarded 5G network, covering over 98% of Americans with 5G coverage across all 50 states, all while delivering super-fast 5G speeds to more customers than any other provider.

As part of T-Mobile’s commitment to help small towns and rural communities thrive, the company launched its T-Mobile Hometown Grants program in early 2021 – a $25 million, five-year initiative that provides grants to 100 small towns each year to use towards city beautification projects, public improvements and more.

To date, the T-Mobile Hometown Grants program has provided more than $75,000 in funding across two cities in Ohio, including: Sept. 2021: Bowling Green; June 2022: Salem .