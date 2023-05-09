FleosFlicks Near Edgerton Sees First Full Season; Family Is All Hands On Deck

GETTING SEASON STARTED … Getting things done is a family affair at FleosFlicks. The family gathered for a season debut photo, and are featured as follows left to right, back to front: Kohler Vitekn, Preston Sines, Nikolas Sines; Pegge Sines (owner), Kelly Sines, Anna Brown; Tiffin and Khelby Vitek; Bronson Sines, Mallory Trausch, Terner Vitek; Honey and Remington (who works hard supporting the residents at Dream Haven). (PHOTOS BY ANNA WOZNIAK, STAFF)

By: Anna Wozniak

FleosFlicks Drive-in Theater saw its first feature of its first full season Friday and Saturday, May 5th and 6th, 2023.

FleosFlicks holds double features every Friday and Saturday, with Friday running per person ticket prices (5 and under free, $4 kids 6-12, $8 12 and up) and Saturday featuring car-load pricing ($20 a car). The first feature begins at dusk.