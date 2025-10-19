TAAC FOOTBALL: Edon Uses Big First Half To Cruise Past Hilltop, 48-14

CONTESTED PASS … Edon receiver Landen Reitzel goes up for a catch with Hilltop’s Aaryan Shaffer in coverage.

PHOTOS BY REBEKAH DELL / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

EDON QUARTERBACK … Briggs Gallehue (above) was 15/27 passing for 188 yards and three touchdowns in the Bombers’ 48-14 win over Hilltop.

By: John Fryman

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

john@thevillagereporter.com

EDON (October 18, 2025) – The Edon Bombers took advantage of excell...