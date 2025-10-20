FCCC Partners With Advanced Manufacturing Consortium To Launch Pre-Apprenticeship Programs

PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

PROGRAM LAUNCH … Wyatt Lumbrezer, Kaleb Stecher, Welding & Fabrication students; Matt Scarberry, Precision Machining & Robotics Instructor; Tori Atkinson, Northwest State Community College Representative; Levi McConnell and Lana Miller, Precision Machining & Robotics students.

PRESS RELEASE – At Four County Career Center, the future isn’t just something students talk about—it’s something they build with their own hands every single day.

Step inside the Senior Welding & Fabrication and Precision Machining & Robotics labs, and you’ll find sparks flying, machines humming, and students mastering the skills that power America’s manufacturing industry.

Beginning in the second quarter this October, FCCC is taking the next exciting step forward through a new partnership with the Advanced Manufacturing Consortium at Northwest State Community College. Together, they are launching pre-apprenticeship programs for seniors in Welding & Fabrication and Precision Machining & Robotics.

This innovative opportunity bridges the gap between high school and high-demand careers. Students will strengthen their technical skills in the classroom while connecting with local industry partners to earn college credit, explore advanced robotics, and achieve industry-recognized credentials that set them apart in today’s workforce.

Coursework will include robotics, machining processes, and immersive lab experiences that mirror real-world applications.

“I’m incredibly excited for my students and the chance this partnership gives them to expand their knowledge and stand out in the job market,” said Matt Scarberry, Precision Machining & Robotics instructor. “It’s a great way to prepare them for a strong future—whether they move directly into the workforce, an apprenticeship program, or advanced training after graduation.”

The program is grant-funded through the Advanced Manufacturing Consortium and offered at no cost to participating schools. The Consortium secures funding to make these pre-apprenticeship opportunities possible for students across the region.

While supported by grant dollars, FCCC leaders emphasize that this initiative is built for long-term sustainability. Even if funding changes in the future, the Career Center remains committed to maintaining and expanding these opportunities.

Looking ahead, school officials see potential to extend the pre-apprenticeship model into additional programs such as Carpentry, Electrical, and Mechanical Systems & Repair—further strengthening career connections across multiple trades.

“This isn’t just about training students for a job,” added Tony McCord, Program Supervisor. “It’s about building confidence, providing real-world experience, and showing students that their skills are valued in the community. Employers win, students win, and the entire region benefits.”

Four County Career Center has always believed in giving students every advantage to succeed—and this partnership is one more way to make that vision a reality.

Four County Career Center—Learning for the Real World!