Taine Club Concludes Year At Williams County Public Library

(PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

WRAPPING UP THE YEAR … Taine Club concluded another year of reading and fellowship with a luncheon at the Local History & Genealogy Center of the Williams County Public Library. WCPL Director, Dylan Wagner was guest speaker. Wagner began working at the library at age 15 doing various jobs. After college and completing graduate work, he was appointed director. The library is active year-round with six branches and a Genealogy Center. In 2024, almost 400,000 items were circulated. There were 5,600 programs for 38,000 people of all ages. A new website has been streamlined for easy access. The library exists to enhance and enrich the lives of all citizens of the county through accessible and broad information services. WCPL also offers outreach services to area schools, nursing homes, retirement villages and hospitals. Pictured are Karen Babb, Jackie Boyd, and WCPL Director Dylan Wagner.