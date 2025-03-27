Taine Club Meets At Meow Art Studio

(PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

REVIEW … Meow Art Studio was the setting for the March meeting of Taine Club of Bryan. Carol Nowak and Jackie Boyd were hostesses. The meeting was called to order by President Boyd who shared a thought for the day, “Always be Humble and Kind.” The “Collect” was read followed by secretary and treasurer reports. Ideas for yearly donations will be researched and shared at the April meeting. Boyd presented the program “The Gift of Friendship” through the words of children’s literature. She read an old favorite, A Special Trade by Sally Wittman. This is a story about young Nelly and old Bartholomew. As they both grow older, their friendship deepens and they agree to a special trade. The discussion included topics of finding friends, recipes for friendships, and intergenerational friendships. The next meeting will be Monday, April, 14, 1:00 pm at the home of Georgetta Kuhman. Girl Squads by Sam Maggs will be reviewed. Pictured is Jodi LaMantia, Karen Deemer, Sue Compo. Sitting – Alice Miller, Jackie Boyd.